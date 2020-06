The President of Burundi Pierre Nkurunziza has died of a heart attack, the government announced on Tuesday.

This was disclosed in a tweet through the government’s official handle.

“With great sorrow to Burundians and the international community,” the statement announced the passing of the President at the age of 55.

The statement added that he was said to have died at Karusi hospital after suffering a heart attack on June 8.

