The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has declared that only zoning will determine the fate of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

Atiku is being touted to contest the 2023 general election.

Atiku contested the 2019 presidential election on the platform of the PDP but lost to the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), President Muhammadu Buhari.

Atiku will contest 2023 Presidential Election – Son Buhari’s victory as Atiku’s loss A son of the former Vice President, Adamu Atiku, a commissioner for works and energy in Adamawa State, said: “Personally, I don’t see anything wrong with my father contesting for the presidency.”

“In 2023, my father will be aspiring to the number one office in the land because he has been an astute, strategic, master politician for almost four decades,” he added.

Adamu made the statement while presenting the score card of his ministry on Monday as the administration of Governor Ahmadu Finitiri clocked one year in office.

While addressing a press conference on Monday in Abuja, the PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said: “

The PDP has not come to discussion in respect of zoning. I want to leave it at that.”

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Pinterest

Email

Skype

Print

Pocket

WhatsApp

More

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...