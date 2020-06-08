Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State has directed the Nigerian Army and Police to take over Isinkwo-Ukawu and Abaomege communities of Onicha Local Government Area of the state and immediately restore law and order in both communities.

The directive which was contained in a statement signed by Mr. Uchenna Orji, the State Commissioner for Information and Orientation on Sunday stated that the governor was saddened by developments in both communities.

The statement said that the governor expressed dismay over the activities of the youth in the two communities who resorted to taking ‘laws into their hands’ and inflicting injuries on the people because of land dispute.

“The state government has henceforth taken over the disputed land effective from June 6, 2020, in line with the laws of the state.

“The governor has directed the state commissioner for lands and survey to immediately acquire the disputed land for the government, in the overriding public interest,” the statement read. The

statement added that Umahi further warned both communities to ‘pull out’ completely from the disputed land.

“All concerned are to take this matter seriously,” the statement read.

(NAN) News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that similar violence had erupted in Izzi recently where over seven houses were burnt at Amuzu village in Igbeagu community of Izzi Local Government Area, over a village headship tussle.

The crisis resulted in the arrest of no fewer than eight persons by the police including the traditional ruler. (NAN)

