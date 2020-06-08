Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State has sacked the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Alhaji Aliyu Ahmed-Tijani. Ahmed-Tijjani was Commissioner for Education in the administration of Sen. Umaru Al-Makura, immediate past governor of the state.

Nasarawa SSG asked to refund N248.5m to state’s coffer Lawmaker, three others die of COVID-19 in Nasarawa – Gov Sule The announcement is contained in a statement issued by Alhaji Hamza Gayam, the Permanent Secretary (PS), Government House Administration, on Monday in Lafia.

The statement said the governor had directed Ahmed-Tijani to immediately handover all government property in his possession to Mr Muazu Adamu-Gosho, the Permanent Secretary, Cabinet Affairs in the Office of the SSG.

It said that the governor thanked the former SSG for his services and support to the administration and wished him well in his future endeavour.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the state House of Assembly ad-hoc committee investigating the release of N1 billion for the renovation/fencing of public secondary schools in the state in 2018, had indicted the former SSG.

Following the indictment, the state legislators asked Ahmed-Tijani to refund over N248.5 million as unaccounted funds to the state government. The house said the former commissioner displayed blatant inefficiency, incompetency and ineffectiveness in the performance of his official duties and urged the governor to relief him of his appointment. (NAN)

