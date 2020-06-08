Adamu Atiku Abubakar, the Son of Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar has confirmed that his father will contest for the 2023 Presidential election.

Atiku was the flagbearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 Presidential election where he lost to the incumbent, President Muhammadu Buhari.

According to Adamu, who spoke at the presentation of his scorecard as Commissioner for Works and Energy in Adamawa State, his Father will contest in 2023 unfailingly.

He said: “Personally, I don’t see anything wrong with my father contesting for the presidency.

“In 2023, my father will be aspiring to the number one office in the land because he has been an astute, strategic, master politician for almost four decades.” He said.

Naija247news contacted Paul Ibe, Atiku’s media adviser for comment but he promised to call back.

Atiku Abubakar served as the Vice President of Nigeria from 1999 to 2007 during the presidency of Olusegun Obasanjo.

Since the return to democracy, Abubakar has contested in all the elections.

He twice ran as Governor of Adamawa State in 1990 and later, in 1998, being elected before becoming Olusegun Obasanjo’s running mate during the 1999 presidential election and re-elected in 2003.

He was a presidential candidate of the Action Congress in the 2007 presidential election.

He contested the presidential primaries of the People’s Democratic Party during the 2011 presidential election.

In 2014, he joined the All Progressives Congress ahead of the 2015 presidential election and contested the presidential primaries losing to Muhammadu Buhari.

In 2017, he returned to the Peoples Democratic Party and was the party presidential candidate during the 2019 presidential election.

