By AbdulGafar Alabelewe, Kaduna

The Kaduna State Government has disowned a report that the Quarantine Law has been reviewed with a 12-hour lockdown in place.

The document, which the government described as fake, claimed the lockdown was from 6pm to 6am but that interstate travel remains banned.

In a statement by the Special Adviser on Media and Communication, Mr Muyiwa Adekeye on Sunday, the Government said several people have called its officials to enquire about the authenticity of the document that has been going viral on social media platforms.

Adekeye stated categorically: ‘Tthe Quarantine Order remains in force until Tuesday, 9 June 2020 when the two-week extension expires.’’

‘’Until then, the lockdown remains in force. The night-time curfew also remains in force, until the government announces otherwise.”

According to him, Governor Nasir El-Rufai will address the state on Tuesday and ‘’specify the next steps, which sectors will be permitted to open and the safety guidelines that each sector is expected to comply with before reopening.

The statement said: ‘’No market, unauthorised business, school or place of worship will reopen until the government makes the required proclamation.’’

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Pinterest

Email

Skype

Print

Pocket

WhatsApp

More

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...