By our Taraba correspondent

No longer comfortable with the ongoing destruction of lives and properties in the troubled regions of Taraba state, the state governor, Arc. Darius Dickson Ishaku, has directed that security be urgently beefed up in communities that are presently being targeted by militias.

More to that to the directive, he also tasks security agencies in the state to go after members of the militia gangs believed to have being responsible for the attacks and killings that are presently ongoing in both the south and central parts of the state.

Apart from being interested in tracking down militias presently terrorising the state, his directive for the beefing up security, according to him, is geared at guaranting safety of lives and properties in the entire nooks and crannies of the state.

The governor who gave the directives in Jalingo , via his deputy, Engineer Haruna Manu, while expressing dismay at the ways and manners militias have being having field days, warned the attackers to seek for alternative means of livelihoods or relocate from the state.

Sad that the recent attacked by militias groups on Maigoge and Tunga village in Bali local government came only a few days after the gruesome killings of a pastor of the Christian Reformed Church-Nigeria (CRC-N ) in Mararaba village of Donga council, Emmanuel Bileya and his wife, Juliana while they were working on their farm, the need for the attackers to “desist forthwith” he said have become necessary for the growth of the state.

He said “the State Government is greatly dismayed by the recent attacks by militia groups on Maigoge and Tunga in Bali Local Government Area of the state resulting to the death of innocent people.”

” During the attacks” as stated by the governor “many houses were burnt including those of a village head and a youth leader” adding that these “attacks came only a few days after the killing, also by a militia group, of a pastor of CRC-N Church in Mararaba, Donga local government, Emmanuel Bileya and his wife, Juliana while they were working on their farm.

Government, as made known by him, “condemns in very strong terms these barbaric attacks on individuals and communities in the state and warns the attackers to desist forthwith. ”

The government , as further made known by Ishaku “is determined not only to stop the militia attacks but to ensure lasting peace among the various groups in Central and Southern Taraba communities. ”

While appealing to all well meaning people in the state to support the on-going peace efforts, his administration, according to him, would tread all relevant paths to accomplished the aforementioned plans towards achieving peace.

