Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, said his Edo State counterpart, Godwin Obaseki, will overcome the political challenges in the State’s chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and emerge the party’s flagbearer in the forthcoming governorship election in the State.

The Independent National Electoral Commission, Nigeria’s electoral body, had fixed the governorship election in Edo for September 19. Edo: APC displays Obaseki, Ize-Iyamu, other aspirants’ credentials Edo governorship: Plot to disqualify Obaseki thickens Fintiri, who is the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)’s Chairman of Ward Congresses Committee for Edo 2020 election, made the prediction about Obaseki while speaking to journalists Monday on arrival at the Benin Airport.

According to him, Obaseki is a democrat and has behaved as one by creating the environment for the PDP to have a successful event, by providing the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium for the use.

“Obaseki is a democrat; he has given us a venue for the event and we didn’t expect less from him. “He will also lodge me in the Government House Quarters, which is normal.”

Fintiri added: “I believe Obaseki will overcome, and we will also overcome our challenges and meet at the election.” He assured of fair process in the emergence of a candidate for the PDP in the Edo 2020 election. “As chairman of the Committee, We will ensure a level playing ground and see that the best candidate emerges to contest with the APC candidate”.

Also, some governors, who are members of the APC, have thrown their weight behind Governor Obaseki. Obaseki’s many battles Obaseki and his predecessor, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, who is the national chairman of the APC, have been at loggerheads over the governor’s second term bid and other issues. The feud between Obaseki and Oshiomhole has polarised the party in Edo State.

Last Tuesday, the faction loyal to Oshiomhole endorsed Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu as its consensus candidate for the June 22 governorship primary election of the party.

Daily Trust reliably gathered that there is a plot to disqualify Governor Obseki ahead of the June 22, 2020, APC governorship primary in the state has been activated. The party has fixed the screening of the six aspirants that have purchased, filled and submitted nomination and expression of interest forms for Wednesday and Thursday.

The six aspirants are Gov. Obaseki, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, Rt. Hon. Dr. Pius Odubu, Engr. Chris Ogiemwonyi, Hon. Osaro Obazee and Hon. Matthew Aigbuhuenze Iduoriyekemwen.

A member of the NWC of the APC said “dangerous” discrepancies had been uncovered in the forms submitted by Obaseki to the party’s secretariat in Abuja.

The party chieftain, who did not want to be named, said those who were against the candidature of the governor were going to capitalise on the discrepancies to disqualify him.

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Pinterest

Email

Skype

Print

Pocket

WhatsApp

More

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...