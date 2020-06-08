Ahead of June 22 Edo governorship primary of the All Progressives Congress, the party has displayed the credentials of all the six aspirants who obtained and submitted their nomination and expression of interest forms.

The party has fixed the screening of the six aspirants for Wednesday and Thursday.

Obaseki, Oshiomhole's camps await APC primary for final battle No automatic ticket for Gov Obaseki, APC factional chairman says

The six aspirants are Gov. Godwin Obaseki, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, Rt. Hon. Dr. Pius Odubu, Engr. Chris Ogiemwonyi, Hon. Osaro Obazee and Hon. Matthew Aigbuhuenze Iduoriyekemwen.

Meanwhile a plot to disqualify Obseki ahead of the governorship primary in the state has been activated, Daily Trust reliably gathered.

A member of the NWC of the APC said “dangerous” discrepancies had been uncovered in the forms submitted by Obaseki to the party’s secretariat in Abuja.

The party chieftain who did not want to be named, said those who were against the candidature of the governor were going to capitalise on the discrepancies to disqualify him. He said,

“Except for divine intervention, Obaseki will not scale through the screening. This is because even we that have little sympathy for him, may not be able to help. The discrepancies are too glaring to be swept under the carpet.”

Asked to disclose some of the discrepancies, he declined, saying “go and check on Monday at our secretariat, look at it, you may see some.”

Meanwhile, it was gathered that the plot to disqualify Obaseki has created a fresh division in the NWC. While some of the 21-member committee are with the plotters, others are not.

The feud between the APC National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole and Obaseki has also polarised other organs of the ruling party. Obaseki had last week asked Oshiomhole to recuse himself from the nomination processes of the primary. The party has not acted on it.

