Conference of Registered Political Parties (CRPP) in Lagos State on Monday rallied support for Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, saying that all Lagosians should join hands with him to build the state and not be destructively criticized.

CRPP made this position known at a press conference it addressed in Ikeja as it passed a Vote- of- Confidence on the governor, saying what the state needed now was not rancour and bickering but love, peace and unity irrespective of political and ideological differences as “it does not pay to run people down for no just reason.”

Chairman of the group, Engnr. Taiwo Fatai, said Lagos needed a goal driven and visionary leader, who at the same time is community service oriented like Sanwo-Olu, noting that in spite of all provocative utterances by mischief makers in the state, the governor had maintained equanimity, a political trait he asserted was in short supply amongst politicians.

“We believe that Lagos State needs a leader who is visionary, goal driven and community service oriented like Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu. Therefore, we ask that he should rather be supported and not be destructively criticized. Let us all join hands with him to build Lagos State.

“In spite of all provocative utterances by these mischief makers, this great leader has maintained equanimity, political trait that is in short supply among politicians.

“In view of the foregoing, CRPP, Lagos State do hereby give Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu the Governor of Lagos State and his team a Vote- of- Confidence,” Fatai said.

CRPP chief, while acknowledging what he described as landmark achievements of Governor Sanwo-Olu in areas of roads and infrastructure, education, health, agriculture, housing, security, among others, said the group had been vindicated in its past assertion that the governor embodied the true picture and aspiration of the people, with what it had seen so far.

According to him, the governor had within one year in office put some reforms in progress, saying good governance was now in place, while democracy dividends were now assured and secured, adding: “His distinction between politics and governance in Lagos State is legendary.”

“Exactly a year ago, CRPP and the good people of Lagos unanimously took a decision on Babajide Sanwo-Olu as our preferred candidate during the last general election no doubt, the decision is now paying off today,” he recalled.

“We make bold to say that Nevis an example of a true leader and a good student of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu (Jagaban) School of Leadership,” he said.

Speaking further, the CRPP chairman, who recalled that the mission the body set before itself had been to rate the state governor every year, said it found out that despite challenges, Sanwo-Olu had done his best and should be supported by all for good governance to take root in Lagos.

He, however, charged the governor to put in place more classrooms in the state to ensure that a maximum of 25 students to a teacher in both primary and secondary schools as well as employ more teachers.

Also speaking, Adejumo Adeyemi, an executive member of CRPP, called on the governor to pursue mechanized farming, youth empowerment as well as security as he embarked on his second year in office.,

