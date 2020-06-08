The Speaker of the Gombe State House of Assembly and four other lawmakers have tested positive for COVID-19,

An impeccable source told our correspondent that the speaker, Abubakar Sadiq Ibrahim and the four other members of the Assembly, whose identities are not yet known have been confirmed to have contracted the virus after their results returned positive.

According to the source, the speaker and the lawmakers have been admitted at different isolation centres in the state for treatment, while the samples of members of the speaker’s family have been taken for testing.

Meanwhile, the state Commissioner for Water Resources, Mijinyawa Yahaya was also confirmed positive for COVID-19. The commissioner announced his status on his Facebook page.

Governor Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya had last week directed that all commissioners, special advisers, special assistants, political advisers and other staff of the Government House to present themselves for testing.

Secretary to the state Government, Professor Ibrahim Abubakar Njodi had on Thursday led the officials for the testing.

The governor’s directive followed the death of a director at the office of the SSG who was confirmed to have contracted coronavirus.

