Nigeria is seventh most populous country, and most populous in Africa.

Nigeria also has the largest economy in Africa, with more than $500 billion of nominal gross domestic product.

The Word Bank considers Nigeria to be an emerging market and is widely seen as a perspective economy.

Still, it ranks 152nd in the Human Development Index and has a large variety of problems regarding the lack of education, organized crime and human rights.

Bitcoin is legal in Nigeria, but the Nigerian SEC, or Securities and Exchange Commission, warned citizens about cryptocurrency investments being risky and sometimes even fraudulent.

However, the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation and the Central Bank of Nigeria have plans to adopt cryptocurrency technology and have several sub-committees working on implementing blockchain into governmental insurance and financial services.

