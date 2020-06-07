TRIPOLI (Reuters) – The Hamada pipeline running from Libya’s Sharara oilfield has been reopened, the Petroleum Facilities Guards said in a short statement on Friday, after it was closed during a blockade on oil exports.

However, Sharara field remains closed and there are no orders to reopen it, an oil engineer there said. National Oil Corporation, the state producer, had no immediate comment.

Reporting By Libya Newsroom; writing by Angus McDowall; Editing by Sandra Maler

