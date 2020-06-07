13-year-old girl has been drugged and gang-raped by four men in Kaduna despite the ongoing campaign against rape in the country.

It was gathered that the girl was dumped underneath a vehicle near her house after the incident.

The Ministry of Human Services and Social Development in the state also confirmed the incident on its Twitter handle, stating that after hours of frantic search, the victim was found by a relative and was rushed to a hospital.

The ministry explained that the four suspects and one collaborator had been arrested and the case moved to the State Criminal Investigative Department.

The tweet reads, “While the ongoing conversation on #SayNoToRapists continues, the monstrous practitioners have not shown signs of slowing down. In Kaduna, we are currently following a case of alleged gang-rape by a group of men on a 13-year-old girl.

“The survivor was apparently drugged and raped by the four “scums”, taken on a motorcycle driven by an unsuspecting biker and dumped underneath a parked car close to her house. After hours of frantic search, she was found by a relative. She was immediately taken to the hospital.

The four rapists and one collaborator have since been apprehended and the case moved from the @PoliceNG Division to the State CIID HQ in Kaduna. After investigation, the men will be charged before a court of competent jurisdiction.”

Spokeperson for the Kaduna State Police Command, Muhammad Jilge, could not be reached for comments on the issue.

