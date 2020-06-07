The newly installed Oniru of Iruland, Oba AbdulWasiu Gbolahan Lawal has promised to be fair to all those who contested the stool with him.

Oba Lawal assured all daughters and sons of Oniru Royal Family that the palace is open to all them.

He spoke at the palace in Victoria Island after he was presented with the instrument of office by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

He extended hands of fellowship to Prince Hakeem Ajasa and Prince Adesegun Oniru, urging them to join him to further develop the Iruland.

The 15th Oniru of Iru kingdom thanked Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Governor Sanwo-Olu, Oba of Lagos Oba Rilwan Akiolu for their supports.

Governor Sanwo-Olu described the monarch as a distinguished Lagosian, technocrat and fine gentleman.

He said Oba Lawal was a prosperous monarch, saying he has no doubt that his reign will usher in peace and development in Iruland.

He urged him to unite all sons and daughters of the royal family.

Oba of Lagos, Oba Rilwan Akiolu said only God decides who gets what, urging the contenders to really round the monarch.

“Allah has destined you (Gbolahan) for the stool. You should embrace all your siblings to move Iru forward. You must build on the legacies of your ancestors and leave it better than the way you met it, ” Oba Akiolu said.

Commissioner for Local Government and Community Affairs Dr Wale Ahmed described the occasion as historic and unique.

He congratulated the monarch.

Chairman, Iru-Victoria Island Local Council Development Area, Princess Rasheedat Adu, described Oba Oniru as an illustrious son of the land.

“He is focused, self-driven, steadfast and passionate. He is imbued with excellent leadership, communication, collaborative and organisational skills, “Princess Adu said.

