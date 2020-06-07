By Adekunle Jimoh, Ilorin

Many of the churches that opened for Sunday services in Kwara state adhered strictly to the Federal Government safety protocols on COVID-19, The Nation reports.

The Churches, especially those in Ilorin complied with social distancing, use of an infrared thermometer, use of facemasks, provision of wash hands basins and water taps; hand sanitizers and enough ventilation, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Implementation Compliance Committee/Taskforce said.

The State Government had last week announced the opening of worship centers contingent on compliance with NCDC protocols.

The committee added that it received 98 per cent cooperation “of all churches and their leaders.”

Compliance committee chair, Shina Ibiyemi in his report said: “We met most of the clergymen sensitising their congregations about COVID 19 and precautionary measures to take.

“Some of the churches visited did not open so as to plan and arrange for full compliance.

“The committee members were greatly impressed by the performance and compliance of all the churches visited.”

Ibiyemi, a legal practitioner, said some churches did not open for service as they were yet to adequately sensitise their members on safety measures.

The state spokesperson of CAN: “For ease of reference, some of the churches that did not open are C & S Movement Churches; The Apostolic Churches; Methodist Churches; Baptist Churches; ECWA Chapel Challenge; Word Assembly Church headquarters; Mountain of Fire Headquarters; Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA) Pipeline road; Rhema Chapel Tanke; Celestial Churches; UMCATCA and Deeper Life Bible Churches.

“Some of the churches that opened and complied are St. Joseph Catholic Cathedral; St. Barnabas Anglican Cathedral; Headquarters Sabo Oke; St. James Catholic Church Sabo Oke; Powerful Prayer Bible Church;CAC Oke Ayo Sabo Oke

Living Grace International Church; First ECWA Taiwo and CAC Oke Isegun Taiwo.

Others are Potter’s Porch Unity; Christ The Messiah Church: the Resolution Church of Christ; Winners Chapel Gaa Imam; Dunamis Christian Center; Winners Chapel First Church Offa Garage; Mount Olive Anglican Church; Impact House Pipeline; All Saints African Church Gaa Akanbi; Holy Family Catholic Church Gaa Akanbi all within Ilorin, the state capital.

“It was greatly observed that the aged ones were not in, virtually, all the churches visited.

“This committee affirms her readiness to continue to serve as she intends to continue her compliance struggle during the weeks and Sundays.”

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Pinterest

Email

Skype

Print

Pocket

WhatsApp

More

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...