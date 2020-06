DUBAI (Reuters) – The Arab Monetary Fund, a regional lender, has agreed to provide loans of $211 million to Morocco and $98 million to Tunisia to help the North African countries deal with the coronavirus crisis, the United Arab Emirates’ state news agency WAM reported on Friday.

Both Morocco and Tunisia rely heavily on the hard-hit tourism sector as a source hard currency.

Reporting by Aziz El Yaakoubi; Editing by Jon Boyle

