The Sokoto State Government has recorded 11 new cases of COVID-19 in the state after discharging a total of 101 patients and recording 14 deaths.

The state’s task force disclosed this in a statement on Saturday.

The statement said out of 33 almajiri children repatriated to the state from Kaduna, 11 tested positive for Coronavirus.

The statement reads, “Sokoto State Task Force on COVID-19 received 33 repatriated almajiris on June 4,2020 from Zaria, Kaduna State.

“All 33 almajiris are currently quarantined at the state’s NYSC Orientation Camp, Wamakko. On their date of arrival, all their samples were collected.

“Unfortunately, 11 out of 33 samples collected tested positive for COVID-19.

“The public, particularly Sokoto State people, should note that these almajiris had not made contact with their families.”

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Pinterest

Email

Skype

Print

Pocket

WhatsApp

More

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...