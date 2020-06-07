As Nigeria joins other economies take their first steps towards reopening, there’s been lots of debate on an alphabet soup of recovery paths from v-shaped to u-shaped to Nike NKE swoosh-shaped, and more in between.

Nigeria, Africa’s largest economy and biggest crude producer had a week of good and bad news as the oil price rebounded to the highest level in two months, while the negative impact of the coronavirus pandemic on consumers and business activity became clearer.

Crude prices have doubled since hitting a two-decade low in April, climbing past $40 a barrel after OPEC+ cuts started taking excess supplies from the market.

With oil bringing in 90% of foreign exchange revenue for the continent’s largest producer, this will boost government income and dollar liquidity.

Ironically, Nigeria is among the countries accused by the production group of not fully complying with the reductions that helped push up prices in the last month.

Nigeria economic growth has always been pinned to its dependence on crude oil revenue its exports to other countries.

Last month, National Bureau of statistics reported that Nigerian economic growth beat estimates in the first quarter as oil production rose to the highest in at least four years.

Gross domestic product expanded 1.87% in the three months through March from a year earlier, compared with growth of 2.55% in the previous quarter, Naija247news understands.

The slowdown reflects “the earliest effects of the disruption, particularly on the non-oil economy,” the statistics office said. The median estimate of three economists in a Bloomberg survey was for 0.8% expansion. GDP contracted by 14.27% from the fourth quarter.

If oil prices stabilize close to the current levels until the end of the year, it would add modest upside risks to forecasts for economic growth, public finances and international reserves, said Mahmoud Harb, a director at Fitch Ratings.

A 10% rise in the full year’s average crude price above the company’s current forecast of $35 per barrel would improve Nigeria’s current-account deficit by about 1.5% of gross domestic product, he said.

Yields on Nigerian bonds maturing in 2047 fell from an all-time high of 13.2% on March 19 to 8.6% on Friday, a sign that investor concern has eased.

Although the West African nation has ruled out going to international bond markets this year, the cost of raising new debt will be relatively lower now if it chooses to.

Although the purchasing managers index of Stanbic IBTC Bank and IHS Markit’ rose last month, it remained below 50, suggesting the economy of Africa’s largest crude producer will shrink in the second quarter.

The central bank said last week Nigeria may avert a recession and that the drop in GDP could be less than the 3.4% projected by the International Monetary Fund, but its own manufacturing PMI fell to 42.4 in May after staying above 50 for 36 consecutive months.

The manufacturing PMI compiled by Lagos-based FBNQuest Capital fell to 43.3 in May from 45.8, with all sub-indices in contracting territory.

“The recession this year will be smaller than in advanced and many peer economies because of the limits to Nigeria’s integration within the global economy,” analysts at investment banking firm, FBNQuest wrote in a note on Friday.

“For the same reason its U-shaped recovery in 2021 is likely to disappoint. Household demand remains squeezed.”

Nigeran consumers are feeling the impact of the disruption in economic activities, data released Friday by the statistics agency shows.

At least 79% of respondents in a survey said their incomes have decreased since mid-March, when restrictions were imposed to curb the spread the pandemic.

More than 42% who were working before the pandemic now say they no longer do and 51% of households were forced to buy less food due to higher costs.

Nigeria, Africa’s biggest crude producer and economy has more than halved the benchmark price in its budget to $25 per barrel for 2020 while keeping spending targets mostly intact, a step which would mean more borrowing to finance the fiscal plans.

Nigeria’s oil revenues declined by 125.5 billion naira ($326 million) in the first quarter, an indication of the headwinds the economy is facing from the coronavirus pandemic and low crude prices,

Nigeria’s economy, however, survived the recession in 2017 after an annual growth of 0.8 per cent.

But economic growth since then has remained sluggish, leaving the economy with lower per-capita income, high poverty and unemployment rates.

About four in every ten Nigerians are poor, data from the nation’s statistics bureau show.

While 23 per cent of Nigerians are underemployed, 20 per cent as unemployed as of the third quarter of 2018, according to the bureau.

Analysts tell Naija247news that speedy recovery from the anticipated recession will largely depend on the effectiveness of CBN’s expansionary policies and FG’s spendings to boosting Nigerians.

These graphs are a measure of economic performance over time.

Economists use the shape of the graph as a shorthand to describe the recovery process after a crisis like a recession, financial crisis or external shock like the coronavirus.

“People have a highly vested interest to see how we’re growing,” says Todd Lowenstein, Equity Strategy Executive of The Private Bank at Union Bank. “What is the pace of growth? Is it distributed widely, where everybody’s participating?”

That growth will impact policy decisions and investment decisions at every level of the economy.

Of course, economists don’t always agree on what the recovery process is likely to look like, and predictions for the outcome of the current crisis run the gamut from the bull case to the bear case.

Here are the most common economic recovery shapes and what they mean. While economic growth can be measured by any number of metrics—like the stock market or employment rates for example—we’ll focus on GDP.

A V-shaped recovery means that the economy bounces back quickly to its baseline before the crisis, with no hiccups along the way. Growth continues at the same rate as before.

This is one of the most optimistic recovery patterns because it implies that the downturn did not cause any lasting damage to the economy.

Under this scenario, the economic damage lasts for a longer period of time before eventually reaching the baseline level of growth again. The economy bounces back, but the damage at the bottom lingers for a while.

Earlier this month, HSBC analysts predicted that the global economy is headed for a modified U-shaped recovery. HSBC Head of Global Foreign Exchange Strategy David Bloom told CNBC to expect multiple “false dawns” that will create a jagged bottom to the U-curve.

In a W-shaped recession, also called a double dip, the economy moves beyond a recession into a period of recovery before falling back down again into another recession. The initial recovery is sometimes known as a bear market rally.

One example: After the oil and inflation crises in 1979, the U.S. fell into two back-to-back recessions in 1980 and 1981.

A recovery scenario resembling the Nike “swoosh” logo is characterized by a steep drop and a gradual recovery, meaning that it takes much longer to return to pre-crisis growth levels than it took to fall into recession.

A variant of this is a square root-shaped recession where growth recovers but then plateaus before reaching pre-crisis levels. Lowenstein says this is his base case scenario.

This type of recovery is also very likely in the coming months, especially if the labor market fails to bounce back as quickly as it fell. According to Nestlé CEO Mark Schneider: “This is not going to be a quick recovery,” “This is going to be a several-quarter, if not several-year kind of process.”

An L-shaped recovery is the most pessimistic scenario. In this shape, the economy recovers to a certain degree from a steep drop, but growth never reaches pre-crisis levels for years, if at all. A period of economic stagnation follows.

The Brookings Institution points out that this is what the 2008 Great Recession looked like: it took six years after that crisis for GDP to return to 2007 levels, and GDP still hasn’t reached pre-recession projections more than a decade later.

