He is loved by many and respected among his ilk like he is fondly called, ‘African Prince’ by his friends simply because he is truly a prince of royal parentage and halts a princely heart.

Lanre Alfred as a celebrity journalist, author and businessman and publisher of The Capital; an online publishing platform, is former society editor and columnist at This Day Newspaper, author of five books and owner of Old English provision store with branches in Lagos

Lanre, on his birthday, generously doled out many good things to indigents people and this, he has been known for in past years.

This ace journalist, as many know he for, doesn’t give a hoot about giving to the underprivileged and he is remaining in that realm of generosity, philanthropy, charity, and human nature. And this is why many love him for his good gestures and kindness at all times.

Meanwhile, if not for COVID-19 pandemic in town, those who know Lanre as a man about town would readily tell that the man that writes about the intimate affairs of the rich, high and mighty of the society, would have painted the town red for his birthday because he has that pedigree and he calls all the shots when it comes to good partying.

