Saturday, June 6, 2020

Chief Legal Officer of Oando Plc, Ngozi J Okonkwo is dead.Adewale Tinubu, Group Chief Executive Officer announced this via a tweet

Until her death, she was the Chief Legal Officer of Oando Plc, having joined the company as Head, Legal Services of the company in 2009.

An official statement from Oando Plc issued via its twitter handle, described her as an “exemplary professional and an astute lawyer” who personified values of teamwork, respect and integrity.

“Oando has lost a true leader – kind, passionate, driven, focused and diligent.  She was an exemplary professional and an astute lawyer who commanded respect from all who knew her” it read.

