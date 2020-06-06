Showing a deep understanding of the adverse effects the COVID-19 pandemic on Nigeria’s education system, Africa’s Most Sustainable Institution, Access Bank PLC has rolled out Access 9ijaKids, a 12-week eLearning programmme aimed at improving the intelligence quotients, financial literacy and civic knowledge of primary school children.

The programmme which employs the use of gamified technology is being executed in partnership with 9ija Kids, a Nigerian EduTech company with a storied history of using games to engage, educate and reward Nigerian children.

Speaking on the need for the initiative, Access Bank’s Head of Sustainability, Omobolanle Victor-Laniyan said, “As countries continue to grapple with the massive disruption to education caused by COVID-19, Access Bank has set up the Access9ijaKids platform to support learning and knowledge-sharing through the use of materials at a no-cost access.

The COVID-19 crisis has resulted in a paradigm shift on how learners of all ages, worldwide, can access learning and as part of our Sustainability drive to ensure inclusive and equitable quality education, we have provided a platform that our kids can easily interact with. Through this platform, we also aim to aid them in building their intelligence quotients by providing access to information relevant to real-life problems,” she concluded.

This innovative educational platform is serving as a preparatory ground for kids to learn about financial management while also offering them the chance to have their Access Bank Early Savers accounts credited with stipends for participation.

According to Titi Adewusi, CEO, 9ijaKids, “The idea of 9ijakids is to create learning moments from any topic using games, puzzles, songs, activity books, and so on. Our approach to our game portfolio is to look at the total child — not just academics, but also life skills like financial literacy, values, and most importantly promote the Nigerian culture and heritage.”

