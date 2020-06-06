Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

At least 11 persons were killed and scores injured following renewed attacks on Tungwa and Utsua-Daa communities in Bali local government area of Taraba state.

Caretaker Chairman of Bali local government council, Mr. Musa Mahmud confirmed the attacks, but said five people were killed. Mahmud who said he was on ground at the scene of the attacks also said several houses were burnt.

“Five people have been killed and several houses burnt, but the situation is under control now. I am at the scene of the attack as we speak. For the past two hours I have been here and I can confirm to you that burning and killings have stopped for now. I want to call on the people to eschew violence and embrace peace,” he said.

A resident of Bagoni near Tungwa, Sale Umar however told Saturday Sun that gunmen invaded Tungwa on Thursday and Utsua-Daa on Friday killing 11 people. He said several houses in the two communities located along Bali-Marararba road were also burnt in the attacks.

“We saw 11 dead bodies after the attacks. Many houses have been burnt and people have deserted the communities. Many people especially Tiv farmers are fleeing the communities on foot to Bali for safety,” he said.

The renewed attacks and killings came barely eight hours after the Taraba joint peace committee submitted an updated report on the crisis to the state deputy governor, Haruna Manu in Jalingo.

