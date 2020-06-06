Chinelo Obogo, Lagos

The Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has denied allegations levelled against it by the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), accusing it of flouting electoral rules by commencing 2023 re-election campaigns.

In a statement by the state publicity secretary, Seye Oladejo, the party denied embarking on election campaigns, describing Lagos PDP’s statement as tantrums and distractive politics.

The APC said Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu is more concerned with providing good governance and the party would not ‘dignify such unsubstantiated issues any more with a response as a serious party that’s busy.’

The statement reads:

‘We are not surprised by the discomfort of the opposition party who are left in awe of the commendable performance of the Lagos state Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who has excelled in all ramifications barely a year into his four-year tenure.

‘The rising profile of the Governor should give the moribund opposition party some headache especially the Lagos State government internationally acknowledged response to the novel COVID-19 pandemic.

‘The governor has not only provided the desired leadership at an unprecedentedly trying time, he has become a reference point for responsive and responsible governance.

‘It’s also worthy of note that other important sectors have not suffered neglect as a result of the pandemic challenge. Governor Sanwo-Olu remains focused on delivering on his electoral promises to his teeming populace and refused to be distracted by idle politicking.

‘We need to emphasise that the commencement of 2023 elections only exists in the warped, mischievous and idle imagination of the PDP.

‘We regard the statement by the PDP as their usual tantrums, distractive politics and sound and fury meaning nothing. We will not dignify such unsubstantiated issues any more with a response as a serious party that’s busy with meeting the needs of our people.’

The Lagos State chapter of the PDP had accused Governor Sanwo-Olu and the state APC of commencing re-election campaigns ahead of the statutory timetable yet to be released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The party then called on INEC to disqualify Governor Sanwo-Olu and the APC from contesting the governorship in the 2023 general elections.

The PDP said its demand comes on the heels of the jingles and newspaper adverts describing Sanwo-Olu as a performing governor within his first year in office and should be supported for reelection.

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Pinterest

Email

Skype

Print

Pocket

WhatsApp

More

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...