Uwaila Vera Omozuwa.

On the day her sister was attacked, Judith said she walked with her to the gate of their home before she left for church — not knowing that it would be the last time she’d see her sister alive.

“Uwa complained that we made a lot of noise at home watching TV and it was getting worse now that everyone is at home.

“That day she was wearing one of my clothes and I was teasing her.

“She said that is what sisters do.”

A man has been arrested in connection with Omozuwa’s death and police say forensics show that she been hit on the head with a fire extinguisher found at the scene.

Edo Police Command spokesman Chidi Nwabuzor told reporters earlier this week : “The item used in the assault, which was a fire extinguisher, was recovered. Immediately the operatives… screened the fingerprints, which led to our suspect.”

Omozuwa’s family told CNN that medics said she was raped, but the police have stopped short of calling it rape and instead described it as “inhumane sexual assault.”

Rape is considered a stigma in most Nigerian families and it’s extraordinary for her family to reveal that this happened to her, Amnesty International Nigeria Director Osai Ojigho told CNN.

“It shows how police are unwilling to even investigate rape cases and will rather probe murder allegations. Both are heinous crimes and none should be dismissed for the other,” Ojigho said.

CNN has made several attempts to reach the police team in charge of the investigation with no response so far.

However, for the first time in recent years, Nigeria’s police said it planned to strengthen its response to gender-based violence, adding that it had deployed special detectives across the country to work on gender violence cases.

“This is to strengthen and enhance the capacity of the units to respond to increasing challenges of sexual assaults and domestic/gender-based violence linked with the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic and other social ills within the country,” the statement announcing the change said.

The force is also calling on citizens to come forward with information that could assist them in ongoing probes of sexual assault and domestic violence cases in the country, Nigeria police spokesman Frank Mba said in the statement.

Violence against women is a daily reality in Nigeria, where 25% of girls have experienced sexual violence before the age of 18, compared with 10% of boys, according to a 2014 UNICEF study