Three members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have filed a suit before a Federal High Court in Abuja accusing Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State of certificate forgery.

Edobor Williams, Ugbesia Abudu Godwin and Amedu Dauda Anakhu filed an originating summons alleging that the Bachelor of Arts (B.A.) certificate in Classical Studies obtained by Obaseki from the University of Ibadan was forged.

Kwara APC members join PDP Obaseki to Oshiomhole: Steer clear of Edo APC guber primary

They also alleged that the forgery of the certificate is contrary to Section 182(1)(i) of the Constitution of Nigeria “and therefore not qualified to run or seek the office of the Governor of Edo State” under the APC in the September 19 election. Governor Obaseki has, however, described the suit as frivolous and irrelevant.

His counsel, Alex Ejesieme (SAN), told our reporter that the defence team is preparing the reply to challenge the action in court next week.

This is coming after the Edo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) sued the National Chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomhole and National Working Committee (NWC) of the party over a waiver granted to Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, a governorship aspirant of the party.

The party in the state has been splitted into two factions since last year, following the crisis between Obaseki and Oshiomhole.

