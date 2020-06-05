The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, yesterday named the Chairman of Northern Governors’ Forum and Governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong, Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Senator Ehigie Uzamere, to reconcile members-elect in the Edo State House of Assembly.

The governor said the constitution of the reconciliation committee was part of moves to restore harmony and peace in the state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the state at large.

The governor insisted that he was committed to peace and that a united front would make the party stronger, more cohesive and help to foster more development in the state.

The governor in a statement, said the committee would reach out to all parties in the dispute and ensure that all grey areas were addressed to make for peaceful resolution of the matter.

At the inauguration last year, Edo State House of Assembly was enmeshed in crisis. Only 10 members-elect were inaugurated while 14 were not. Obaseki’s faction sues Oshiomhole, NWC over Ize-Iyamu’s waive

Meanwhile, a faction of the APC in Edo, loyal to Obaseki has sued the National Chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomhole and the National Working Committee (NWC) over a waiver granted to Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, to participate in the June 22 governorship primary of the party. Joined in the suit instituted at the Edo State High court is Ize-Iyamu who dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in December last year to join the APC.

Marked: HAB/05/1/2, the claimants are Unweni Nosa, Mathew Ogbebor , both from Ize-Iyamu’s Ugboko ward, and Benjamin Oghumu, the APC chairman in Orhionmwon, the local government where Ize-Iyamu hails from.

During the preliminary hearing, the petitioner through their counsel, Ken Mozia (SAN) also sought an order “restraining Ize-Iyamu from parading himself as a governorship aspirant in the forthcoming primary.

They prayed for a declaration that any waiver purportedly granted by Oshiomhole to Ize-Iyamu on May 21, 2020 or any other date in gross violation of the provisions of the 1999 constitution and the 2014 amended constitution of APC is null and void.

The Judge, Justice E. O. Akhamiojie ruled that counsel to all the defendants have 10 days to respond to their originating summons while counsel to claimants have two days to respond to the processes of the defendants and adjourned the case to June 17, 2020 for adoption of all processes filed.

Responding, a member of the Oshiomhole’s faction, Washington Osifo, said Obaseki was only trying to stop his removal. Washington who is among members-elect of the Edo State House of Assembly that have not been inaugurated, said that the suit would be thrown out.

Meanwhile, Governor Obaseki, has appointed Mr. Stewart Efe as commissioner for Communication and Orientation following the resignation of Paul Ohonbamu yesterday.

The Secretary to the State Government, Osarodion Ogie, said the appointment takes “immediate effect.”

Efe, until his appointment was the Public Relations Officer, Federal Neuro-Psychiatric Hospital, Uselu, Benin.

