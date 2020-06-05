The most populous nation in Africa, Nigeria, has on Thursday recorded 350 new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), increasing the total number of confirmed cases to 11, 516.

Announcing the new cases via its official twitter handle, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) indicated the breakdown of the new cases per state thus; “Lagos-102; Ogun-34; FCT-29; Borno-26; Kaduna-23; Rivers-21; Ebonyi-17; Kwara -16; Katsina-14; Edo-10; Delta-10; Kano-10; Bauchi-10; Bayelsa-9; Imo-8; Plateau-4; Ondo-3; Nasarawa-2; Gombe-1; Oyo-1”.

The 102 cases confirmed in Lagos brings the total number of cases at the nation’s epicentre of the virus to 5,542. Also, 16 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have recorded more than 100 cases of COVID-19.

Considering the number of COVID-19 cases recorded in Nigeria, Kano State has the second highest after Lagos with 980 confirmed cases; FCT -792; Katsina -385; Edo -351; Borno -322; Kaduna -320; Oyo -318; Ogun -316; Rivers -290; Jigawa -274; Bauchi -256; Gombe -170; Kwara -127; Delta -116; Sokoto -115; and Plateau -113.

Going by the NCDC report, Cross River is the only state in Nigeria with no case of the coronavirus. The Centre has reported three cases of the virus in Kogi State.

The recent report by the NCDC also noted that 3,525 persons infected by the virus have recovered and were discharged while unfortunately, 323 people have lost their lives to the virus.

This bring the total number of active cases of the coronavirus in Nigeria to 7,668.

213 countries and territories around the world and 2 international conveyances have recorded at least one case of the coronavirus. Nigeria’s total number of COVID-19 cases is the 54th highest.

