Lagos State Government has unveiled a plan of action to ease the perennial traffic gridlocks being experienced by commuters on Ikorodu en-route Lagos.

Special Adviser to the Governor on Works and Infrastructure, Aramide Adeyoye made this known during a stakeholder’s meeting with market leaders, Branch Chairmen of National Union Road Transport Workers, Contractor of the Project among others.

According to Adeyoye, the State Government is set to announce travel advisory for motorists plying Ikorodu road amid plans to commence major reconstruction of Mile-12 to Ketu section of the road. She further explained that the travel advisory becomes necessary as part of efforts to tackle the constant gridlock which in recent times has caused public outcry by road users in Ikorodu.

The Special Adviser said the traffic plan will include traffic diversion plans, alternative routes, day and night time canter flow schedules for traffic managers and a strict enforcement of extant environment and traffic laws during the period of the construction works.

While speaking on the efforts of Government to ensure the success of the on-going road Infrastructural reforms, she noted that the rehabilitation works on that segment of Ikorodu road when completed will bring succour to motorists plying the road, especially those on the Ikorodu – Ketu – Mile 12 corridor. She tasked the stakeholders on taking ownership of the Project as it is being executed with taxpayers’ money.

Earlier, a member of Board of Trustees in the NURTW, Rasheed Bankole pledged the Union’s support for the construction works, noting that the project, when completed shall improve the travel time for motorists plying the road, especially those coming from Ikorodu – Ketu and other parts of the Mainland .

Also speaking on behalf of traders, Jafar Hamida urged the government to look into the alleged issue of extortion and the creation of a lorry park, where trucks can offload their produce.

In similar vein, the Ministry of Works and Infrastructure has commenced post-covid 19 assessment of ongoing road construction projects across the State. The inspection and assessment of ongoing roads construction in Ikorodu was led by the Special Adviser and top officials of the Ministry.

The inspection of Ijede road and Agric-Ishawo road revealed that work has commenced at full pace with visible presence of contractors on the road. Adeyoye however demanded that Contractors submit a new work schedule to reflect new timelines for aspects of on-going construction works.

The Rehabilitation/Upgrading of the Agric-Isawo road into a 4-lane Dual Carriageway according to the Special Adviser was conceived to link Ikorodu axis with Lagos-Ibadan Expressway through Arepo in Ogun State. Upon completion, the road will enhance vehicular movement from Ikorodu area to Lagos-Ibadan Expressway and reduce traffic gridlock on Ikorodu road.

