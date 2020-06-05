The Senator Osita Izunaso Political Organization on Thursday, June 4, paid a courtesy visit to Governor Hope Uzodinma and used the opportunity to announce the member’s intention to fuse into the Governor’s team.

Speaking at the visit, Governor Uzodinma told the group that there is wisdom in closing ranks, noting that when people are together they do better. He thanked God that the group and other like minds are now together.

He emphasized that the essence of political parties is to control Government and help to develop the State, adding that, “We are here to contribute our quota and correct those anomalies perpetrated by the past administration.” The Governor emphasised that the work is enormous and cannot be done by one person alone.

The Governor commended the group for the right decision they took on their own, and promised to pursue an administration of ”a united Imo of Unity, Unity and Unity” to the benefit of all.

Governor Uzodinma assuaged the fear of those joining the All Progressive Congress (APC) now and/or in the future, of exclusion. “Once you join the party, you qualify for all the rights and privileges derivable from the party”.

He invited all to come, join and make the party strong and by extension, make the burden of administration less cumbersome, noting that the “greater the Merrier”.

On reason for the visit, the leader of the group, Senator Izunaso said they have consulted wildly and resolved to identify with Governor Uzodinma, congratulate him and assure him of their solidarity and unalloyed support. Izunaso harped on the need for the Governor to work with his colleagues APC Governors toward ensuring that the Party wins more States by 2023 elections.

Spokesperson of the group, Prince Ford Ozurumba said they have watched and observed the level of humility and accommodating spirit in Governor Uzodinma and decided to join the Governor in the Prosperity Administration.

He expressed their interests in bringing their skills and competence to bear in helping the government achieve its set goals if they are needed.

