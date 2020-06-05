The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has raised the alarm over early ‘warning signals’ ahead of the party primaries for the governorship elections in Edo and Ondo states.

The Edo and Ondo state governorship elections are slated for 19th September 2020 and 10th October 2020 respectively. Edo gov’ship: Obaseki, Oshiomhole’s camps await APC primary for final battle Ondo PDP holds primary on July 22 The INEC

National Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, who made the warning on Friday at the openings of the first virtual meeting with the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES), urged security agencies to act proactively to nip the danger signals in the bud.

According to him, party primaries for the nomination of candidates for the Edo governorship election have commenced and that as of Thursday, 15 out of the 18 registered political parties have invited the commission to monitor their primaries.

He added that the process for Ondo state is scheduled for 2nd to 25th July 2020.

“As you are aware, the conduct of primaries by political parties tends to be very acrimonious.

“The acrimony is carried forward into the electioneering campaigns and Election Day activities.

“Already, there are warning signals. “The security agencies need to act proactively.

“An early engagement with political parties and aspirants is necessary in order to create the atmosphere for peaceful primaries and consequently peaceful elections,” Yakubu said.

