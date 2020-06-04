Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has appointed Mr. Stewart Efe as Edo State Commissioner for Information and Orientation.

Efe replaced Paul Ohonbamu who resigned from the governor’s cabinet. Edo APC drags Oshiomhole, NWC to court over waiver to Ize-Iyamu

The Secretary to the State Government, Osarodion Ogie, said the appointment takes “immediate effect.”

M

“The Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has approved the appointment of Mr. Stewart Efe as Commissioner for Communication and Orientation.

His appointment takes immediate effect,” he said.

Mr. Efe, until his appointment was the Public Relations Officer, Federal Neuropsychiatric Hospital, Uselu, Benin. Efe who hails from Ward 9, Egor Local Government Area of Edo State was a top contender as Chairman, Egor council, in the last local council elections, but stepped down for party interest.

Mr Ohonbamu on Thursday resigned his appointment from the cabinet of Obaseki. “I hereby tender my letter of resignation as a commissioner in Edo to His Excellency, Mr Godwin Obaseki this June 4, 2020.

“Without setting a precedent, I have decided to step aside as cabinet member and operate outside for the general good of Edo and pursuit of happiness for the citizens,”he said in a letter of resignation addressed to Obaseki Ohonbamu expressed gratitude to the governor for the opportunity given to him to serve the state.

“I am particularly delighted that His Excellency’s second term bid is firm and surefooted. “Whether we shall meet again I know not, therefore our everlasting farewell take.

If we do meet why we shall smile, if not it is true this parting was well made,” he said. When contacted, Ohonbamu confirmed his resignation but declined to make further comment.

His resignation has brought to two, members of Obaseki’s cabinet that have resigned within the last one month. Mr Taiwo Akerele the Chief of Staff, had in May resigned his appointment stating administrative reasons.

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Pinterest

Email

Skype

Print

Pocket

WhatsApp

More

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...