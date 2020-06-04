Edo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has sued the National Chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomhole and National Working Committee (NWC) of the party over a waiver granted to Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, a governorship aspirant of the party.

Ize-Iyamu, who dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in December 2019 to join the APC, was also listed as a defendant in the suit before an Edo State High Court.

Obaseki to Oshiomhole: Steer clear of Edo APC guber primary Edo: No automatic ticket for Gov Obaseki, APC factional chairman says Other plaintiffs in the suit marked: HAB/05/1/2 are; Unweni Nosa, Mathew Ogbebor, both from Ize-Iyamu’s Ugboko ward, and Benjamin Oghumu, the APC chairman in Orhionmwon, the local government of Ize-Iyamu.

During the preliminary hearing, the plaintiffs, through their counsel, Ken Mozia (SAN), sought an order “restraining Ize-Iyamu from parading himself as a governorship aspirant entitled to participate in the APC primary election billed for June 22.”

They prayed for a declaration that any waiver purportedly granted by Oshiomhole to Ize-Iyamu on May 21, 2020 or any other date was in gross violation of the provisions of the 1999 constitution and the 2014 amended constitution of APC.

“Having regard to provisions of Articles 31(2) and 31(3)(II) of the APC constitution, Oshiomhole cannot validly grant a waiver to the 3rd defendant (Ize-Iyamu) without the approval of the National Executive Committee of the party and without Ize-Iyamu formally applying for such waiver through his claimed ward, local government and State,” the plaintiffs submitted.

The judge, Justice E. O. Akhamiojie, however, directed that counsel to all the defendants have 10 days to respond to the originating summons while counsel to claimants has two days to respond to the processes of the defendants.

The matter was thereafter adjourned to June 17 for the adoption of all processes filed.

