Lagos State All Progressives Congress (APC) has said the Peoples Democratic (PDP) is afraid of the rising profile of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Its Publicity Secretary, Seye Oladejo, said in a statement that the opposition had resorted to blackmail and falsehood by insinuating that the governor was flouting of electoral rules and guidelines.

He described the PDP as a confused party that had boxed itself into discomfort over the comendable performance of Sanwo-olu, who has excelled in all ramifications barely a year into his four year tenure.

Oladejo said:”The rising profile of Mr Governor should give the moribund opposition party some headache especially the Lagos State government internationally acknowledged response to the novel COVID 19 pandemic.

“The governor has not only provided the desired leadership at an unprecedentedly trying time , he has become a reference point for responsive and responsible governance.

“It’s also worthy of note that other important sectors have not suffered neglect as a result of the pandemic challenge.

“Mr Babajide Olusola Sanwo-olu remains focused on delivering on his electoral promises to his teeming populace and refused to be distracted by idle politicking.”

Oladrjo added: “We need to emphasise that the commencement of 2023 elections only exists in the warped , mischievous and idle imagination of the opposition PDP.

“We regard the press statement by the PDP as their usual tantrums , distractive politics and sound and fury meaning nothing.

”We will not dignify such unsubstantiated issues any more with a response as a serious party that’s busy with meeting the needs of our people.”

