The Imo State Taskforce on Prevention and Control of Coronavirus has encouraged Imolites to make themselves available for test to ascertain their status regarding Covid-19 pandemic.

The Covid-19 Taskforce Committee gave the advice on Wednesday and indicated that they are targeting to test 100 persons daily in Imo State as part of efforts to control and prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Speaking to newsmen on how Imo has recorded 42 Covid-19 cases, Chairman of the Taskforce, Prof. Maurice Iwu said of the figure, 25 of them are not from the state.

Prof. Iwu said seven of the cases are active, three are from a family of four where a three year old tested positive and has been sent to the Isolation Centre.

He said contact tracing of other persons who tested positive is ongoing and advised on the need for people to willingly submit themselves for testing.

Prof. Iwu said there is need for daily testing of people and that the Committee is targeting 100 persons daily and encouraged Imo people to make themselves available for the testing.

He said that the virus is real though sometimes a carrier may not be sick. He also encouraged anyone who tested positive not to see it as death sentence but isolate himself/herself from others in order not to spread it.

The Chairman harped on the need for adherence to the national preventive guidelines of regular hand washing, sanitizing, wearing of face mask and social distancing, which he emphasized, will free us from contacting the disease.

Prof. Iwu expressed gratitude to the Imo State Traditional Rulers and Town Union Leaders on their efforts in safeguarding the boundaries by engaging community security agencies in all their communities and checkpoints and pleaded with them to continue in the fight as it is not over yet.

The Chairman also commended the media for their cooperation in reporting and sensitizing the public on the virus and charged them to verify any information before publishing it.

On how churches are adhering to the preventive guidelines, Prof. Iwu said the members are observing the preventive measures of hand washing before entering the church, wearing of face mask and maintaining of social distancing in the sitting order, and that, in the coming Sunday, the Taskforce will go round to monitor full compliance with the rules.

