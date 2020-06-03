President Muhammadu Buhari is currently presiding over the third virtual meeting of the Federal Executive Council holding inside the Council Chambers of the State House, Abuja.

The meeting, which started at 10:02 am, has the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, the Secretary to Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, the Chief of Staff to the President, Ibrahim Gambari, as well as ministers present in the Council Chambers.

Ministers physically present include Abubakar Malami (Justice), Haidi Sirika (Aviation), Lai Mohammed (Information and Culture), Mohammad Abubakar (Environment), Suleiman Adamu (Water Resources), Bashir Magashi (Defence) and Babatunde Fashola (Works and Housing).

All other ministers are attending from their various offices in Abuja.

Aside from considering some memos, the meeting is expected to consider issues surrounding how the country can mitigate the effects of the COVID-19 lockdwn and how to enhance the livelihood of Nigerians in the midst of the pandemic.

