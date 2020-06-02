· Inaugurates Panel of Inquiry on Collapsed 8-Story Building in Owerri

Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State has moved to end cases of collapsed building in the state.

He did on Tuesday when he inaugurated the Panel of Inquiry into the collapsed eight-Storey building at Yar’Adua Drive Owerri Imo State with a charge on them to bring their wealth of experience and professionalism to bear on the job.

At the ceremony, which took place at the Imo State Executive Council Chambers, Government House, Owerri, Governor Uzodimma expressed worry over the incessant collapse of buildings all over the country and explained why he put together the Panel with people of high professional profile.

He charged them to ascertain the remote, immediate and general causes of the persistent collapse of buildings and work towards ending same.

The Governor gave the terms of reference to the Panel to include: ascertaining the ownership of the building; weather the land was legally acquired, the building plan, architectural design; the architect, and whether has he the requisite and relevant experience, did he follow the laid down rules and regulations of putting-up such a high rising building, and what is the root cause of the collapse?

Governor Uzodimma further charged the panel to recommend appropriate penalties, suggest what will assist government in future to avoid such a disaster in Imo and Nigeria in general.

In his acceptance speech, on behalf of his members, Chairman of the Panel, Igwe Arc. Jude Obidiegwu who is also the Chairman, Architect Registration Council of Imo State thanked the Governor for finding them worthy of the enormous responsibility and promised to tackle the assignment with the professionalism it requires.

He described the Panel as a mark of readiness of the Governor to move the State forward, expressing satisfaction with the calibre of professionals in the Panel. He said they will not only be responsible to Imo State Government, but also to their professional bodies that will be looking forward to the type of report they will produce. He promised, on behalf of his team, not to fail.

The inauguration of the panel which is made-up of Surveyors, Town planners, Civil Engineers and a lawyer as the secretary, was witnessed by the Deputy Governor of Imo State, Prof. Placid Njoku; the Speaker, Imo State House of Assemby, Rt. Hon. Chiji Collins; the Deputy Speaker, Rt. Hon. Amara Iwuanyanwu; and members of the Imo State Expanded Executive Council.

