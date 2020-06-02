Governorship aspirants of the APC in Ondo State, including the state Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, have reiterated readiness to test their popularity at the party’s primary slated for July 20, 2020.

Similarly, the governorship primary of the PDP in the state has been fixed for July 22, 2020.

While the parties say they are ready, especially going by the fact that the elections will be conducted by their national secretariats, the COVID-19 situation has not really helped matters; as it has slowed down activities in the face of the prohibition on social gathering and all other measures put in place by government.

But the aspirants said the current situation could not hinder them. To show their seriousness, most of the aspirants have rented offices and have taken to social and legacy media.

Gov. Akeredolu, at the weekend, through his Commissioner for Information, Donald Ojogo, said he was ready for either direct or indirect modes of election for the primary.

Another frontline aspirant of the APC, Isaac Kekemeke, told Daily Trust that his campaign team, had finished with the first of the three legs: Consultation, Sensitisation and Recruitment (CSR), of its plan of action.

Kekemeke said, “Now that we have established, as the most visible and vigorous campaign in the state, we are at present consolidating on the progress so far made in the last 15 months by activating our structures on the field.

“Fortunately for the campaigns, we have established structures in all local government areas and the wards.

Our campaign is issues-based and our manifesto, containing our vision, mission and goals, is available and can be accessed online. Our campaign volunteers otherwise called witnesses are doing person-to-person within their localities.”

Another aspirant of the APC, Chief Olusola Oke, told Daily Trust through his media aide, Rotimi Oguleye, that, “As regards preparation for the primary election, we are working according to and in line with the guidelines of our party; the APC.

” Oke who emerged the candidate of Unity Forum, a group within the APC in the state, said despite COVID-19 challenges, they would work within the available timeframe.

