A call has gone to Governor Godwin Obasaki of Edo state, security agencies as well as the Ministry of Justice to as a matter of urgency fish out the killers of

Miss.Uwaila Omozuwa.

Late Miss Osazuwa , was said to have left home to the premises of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) located at Ikpoba Hill, Benin city to study where unknown assailant attacked, raped and killed her.

Perturbed by the development the members of the aforementioned network, urged the state government and other relevant authorities not leave any stone unturned in bring the perpetrators to book.

In a press statement signed and made available to our Taraba state correspondent by the leadership of the Network, the group affirm that “no woman, girl or anyone for that matter, should suffer Sexual Violence or have their dignity violated by another without facing the legal implication and consequences as stipulated by Laws and Acts of Nigeria.”

Citing the state as one of the states that have domesticated the Violence Against Persons Prohibition Act 2015, bringing the culprits to book under the full implementation of the VAPP Act, they believed would go a long way to serve as deterrent to others.

Parts of the statement reads “we members of the Network of Reproductive Health Journalists of Nigeria, NRHJN, Edo State receive with shock and disbelief the news of the alleged rape and murder of Miss Uwaila Omozuwa an Undergraduate student of the University of Benin which was reported to have occurred on Friday, May 29th at the premises of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) Ikpoba Hill”

The group who vehemently condemned the act said “We join our voice to those of other stakeholders and call on the Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, Edo State Police Command, Edo State Ministry of Justice and all relevant bodies to immediately fish out the killer of Osazuwa and bring them to book under the full implementation of the VAPP Act ” stating that “as concerned Reproductive Health Journalists, we consider the act of rape as a Gender Based Violence and Violation against the humanity and womanhood of Late Miss Omozuwa.”

Until her death, the 23 yeara old Miss Uwaila Omozuwa, was a 100Level Undergraduate Student, of the University of Benin 8n Edo state.

The Network which was set up in April 2010, through partnership with Ipas-Nigeria, as observed by our state correspondent, is a cluster of Health Reporters, Editors and Producers with passion for reporting and working on issues related to Sexual, Reproductive Health and Rights.

