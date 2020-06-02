The Federal Government has announced that it had received some coaches and locomotives, the last set which were ordered in March, to be deployed on key rail lines in Nigeria.

The government disclosed this via a tweet by the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) through its official Twitter handle, which was also confirmed by its spokesperson, Yakub Mahmood.

It stated that the locomotives and coaches, which arrived Nigeria from China, would be deployed once operations begin.

The corporation said, “Some days ago, Nigeria took delivery of the last dozens of train coaches ordered in the month of March.

“The coaches have been transported to Nigerian train base in Papalanto, Ogun State and will be used on the Lagos-Ibadan railway when operations begin.”

Some of the new locomotives and coaches for the Abuja-Kaduna rail line had arrived in the Federal Capital Territory and would be deployed for use when the government lifts the ban on interstate movement.

