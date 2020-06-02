Lionel Messi’s Barcelona exit clause, which could have seen him leave the Nou Camp for free this summer, has expired.

The clause – part of the four-year deal that the Argentina star signed in 2017 – expired on Sunday May 30, and would have allowed him to leave for another club for no transfer fee if he had wished.

However, he has been intent on staying at the club at least until the end of his contract next summer, despite a tumultuous season that has involved rows with members of the club’s hierarchy.

