Five civilians have been killed in multiple attacks when suspected Boko Haram insurgents attacked three communities in Borno state on Sunday, local sources said.

They stormed Kondori village, about six kilometers from Jakana in Konduga local government area at night, killing four persons and razing down the whole village, it has been learnt.

The invaders came in “dozens and overpowered the village,” vigilante sources said.

“They killed three persons and four others were seriously injured. One of injured person gave up today due to severe wounds inflicted upon him by Boko Haram.

As I am speaking with you, our village is deserted because they burnt down the whole village,” the source said.

The insurgents also attacked Khadamari the capital of Jere local Government, burning down part of the newly renovated council secretariat and carting away military hardware.

Meanwhile, an explosion reportedly went off at Farm Centre IDPs camp in Jere LGA on Monday.

National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) shared on its Facebook page that the (UXO) [unexploded ordinance] exploded while the innocent child was playfully hitting it with a metal to see its content.

The explosion took the life of the child and wounded three others. NEMA further said that the casualties were taken to Borno State Specialist Hospital for treatment.

