“The group further confessed to have kidnapped Dodde Zumo and Ya’u Mohammadu, both residents of Zumo in Maiha LGA and collected N1 million before they were apprehended.

The police commissioner named the six people charged with criminal intimidation and extortion as Musa Bello (20 years), Adamu Ibrahim (28), Lazarus Musa (32), Bashir Ali (30), Yahuza Mohammed (25), and Faruk Usman (28).

He said the six belonged to a syndicate that frequently called and threatened their target to pay millions of naira or risk being kidnapped, but that the command, following complaints of members of the public, arrested them.

Speaking on the 25 Shila Boys who were mostly teenagers, the police commissioner said their arrest followed frequent area patrol along Madam State, Jambutu and Doubeli in Yola North LGA and Viniklang and Ganye in Girei and Ganya LGAs.

He itemised exhibits recovered from the Shila Boys as a Dane gun, seven cutlasses, 19 knives, two arrows, eight handsets, two tricycles, large quantities of weeds and illicit drugs, as well as charms.

According to him, one Buba Mohammed (20 years old), who was paraded with the other suspects, conspired with one Alhaji, now at large, and attacked one Sgt Amos Joseph, a police officer attached to Namtari Police Station, and machetted him to death.