Nigeria on Saturday recorded 553 new cases of COVID-19. The new cases were reported in 14 states and the FCT (Abuja).

The breakdown of the new cases: Lagos-378, FCT-52, Delta-23, Edo-22, Rivers-14, Ogun-13 and Kaduna-12. Others are Kano-9, Borno-7, Katsina-6, Jigawa-5, Oyo-5, Yobe-3, Plateau-3 and Osun-1

The country has now confirmed 9, 855 cases since the index case was reported in February.

2,856 cases have been treated and discharged while 273 deaths was recorded.

