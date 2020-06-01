Nigeria on Saturday recorded 553 new cases of COVID-19. The new cases were reported in 14 states and the FCT (Abuja).
The breakdown of the new cases: Lagos-378, FCT-52, Delta-23, Edo-22, Rivers-14, Ogun-13 and Kaduna-12. Others are Kano-9, Borno-7, Katsina-6, Jigawa-5, Oyo-5, Yobe-3, Plateau-3 and Osun-1
The country has now confirmed 9, 855 cases since the index case was reported in February.
2,856 cases have been treated and discharged while 273 deaths was recorded.
You must log in to post a comment.