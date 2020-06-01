Fidelity bank Plc has donated the sum of ten million naira (N10,000,000) to Eunice Spring of Life Foundation (ESLF) to enable it continue with humanitarian services to the people of Benue State especially in the period of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Eunice Spring of Life Foundation ( ESLF) is a pet project of the wife of the governor of Benue state , DR. Eunice Ortom.

Donating the cheque, the Executive Director (North) of Fidelity Bank, Hassan Imam, said the bank was satisfied with the interventions of Eunice Spring of Life Foundation ( ESLF) in its four thematic areas of Education, Health, Governance and Economic Empowerment.

Iman described the first lady’s pet project as one of the best he has known among Non-Governmental Organisations ( NGOs ) and most impactful in the lives of the vulnerable .

Such noble initiative, he said, prompted the donation from the bank which he promised would not be a one-off support.

Receiving the cheque on behalf of Eunice of Life Foundation ( ESLF) , Founder of the organisation and First Lady of Benue State, Dr. Eunice Ortom, expressed gratitude to the bank and promised to put the funds into judicious use.

She particularly singled out the needy and less privileged in the society as those that would benefit from the donation .

Mrs. Ortom appealed to more individuals and organisations to lend their hands of support to Eunice Spring of Life Foundation ( ESLF) to enable it meet the huge humanitarian needs in the society.

Earlier in a welcome address, the Programme Manager of the Foundation Mr. Tine Agernor, said the Foundation has intervened in health, skills acquisition, economic empowerment for women and youths across the state .

Agenor stated that in the area of health, the foundation has carried out 4,546 surgeries in 140 communities in the 23 local government areas of the state .

The programme manager assured that the foundation will continue to partner well-meaning individuals and organisations to carry out humanitarian services .

Present at the event were Fidelity Bank’s Regional Bank Head, North Central, Sadi Zawayi; Branch Leader Benue, Emmanuel Adukwu the Branch Head, Benue State University, Makurdi, Annet Olije Gyen.

