KIGALI (Reuters) – Rwanda’s ministry of health on Sunday reported the East African nation’s first death caused by the new coronavirus.

The victim was a 65-year-old driver who opted to return home from a neighbouring country, where he resided, after falling severely ill, the ministry said in a statement.

He passed away from severe respiratory complications while receiving treatment at a specialised COVID-19 treatment facility.

Reporting by Clement Uwiringiyimana; Writing by Duncan Miriri, Editing by Kirsten Donovan

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Pinterest

Email

Skype

Print

Pocket

WhatsApp

More

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...