Let me be upfront from the onset: Ambrose Nwaogwugwu seemed to have crossed the lines of decency in discharging his duties as the New Media Director of the PDP. Beyond that, he may have overstepped the boundaries created by the Cybercrime Act, 2015.

If the allegations against him are true, the fact that actions have consequences should not have been lost on Mr Nwaogwugwu and his co-travellers.

In the performance of his official duties, Mr Nwaogwugwu may have utilized more zeal than caution; more hate than professionalism. He seemed to have allowed depraved personal and political sentiments to dictate his relationship with his keypads. He is far from being a critic. With his electronic devices, he is said to have embarked on dangerously seditious expeditions.

Below are the alleged conducts that have attracted the attention of DSS on Mr Nwaogwugwu:

1. That he forged government documents and impersonated government officials just to make falsehood look true;

2. That he fabricated and falsely reported that Imo State University is to be renamed Abba Kyari University;

3. That he fabricated and falsely reported that Imo State Government plans to build 15 Almajiri Schools;

4. That he fabricated and falsely reported that Imo State Government has created three Emirates in the state and installed three Emirs;

5. That he fabricated and falsely reported that the office of Imo State First Lady was shutdown, and one Mrs Nkechi Ugwu is the defacto First Lady;

6. That he fabricated and falsely reported that Governor Hope Uzodinma was sleeping with a female Commissioner of the state;

7. That he fabricated and falsely reported that three Chinese were smuggled into Imo State and lodged in the house of the Governor’s Chief of Staff;

8. That he fabricated and falsely reported that Governor Hope Uzodinma had contracted Covid-19.

Is the law silent on the conducts of Mr Nwaogwugwu?

According to Section 24 of Cybercrimes Act (Prohibition, Prevention, Etc) 2015, it is an offence liable on conviction to a fine of not more than N7m or imprisonment for a term of not more than 3 years or both if any person knowingly or intentionally sends a message by means of computer systems or network that he knows to be false, for the purpose of causing annoyance, inconvenience, danger, obstruction, insult, injury, criminal intimidation, enmity, hatred, ill will or needless anxiety to another or causes such a message to be sent.

Regarding his claims, Mr Nwaogwugwu must offer the law and the public some explanations through the DSS and the courts. Failure to demand proof from Mr Nwaogwugwu will be tantamount to official complicity. For the benefit of all, including Mr Nwaogwugwu, the DSS must shed light on his claims and see the case to its logical conclusion. Otherwise, he will become a hero and seditions will be multiplied in the state.

By allegedly inciting the public against the government and Governor of Imo State, Mr Nwaogwugwu was not doing his media job for PDP, rather, he may have committed a crime. Actions have consequences, and Mr Nwaogwugwu must not be treated like an ignorant boy. He is a grown adult representing the “biggest party in Africa.”

Mr Nwaogwugwu’s right to swing his hand ends where Governor Hope Uzodinma’s right to protect his government’s nose begins! His days in the sun are over. Judgment day is here!

Barr. Godwin Amadi

APC, Aboh-Mbaise.

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Pinterest

Email

Skype

Print

Pocket

WhatsApp

More

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...