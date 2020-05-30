The Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodimma has enjoined Imo people to ignore rumours and fake news being spread by the opposition and detractors that Fulani Herdsmen are hiding in different parts of the state.

Governor Uzodimma said there was no truth in such rumours and that those spreading them were desperate to destabilise the state.

Addressing newsmen on Friday at Government House, Owerri after inspection of ongoing roads and drainages in Owerri and its environs, the Governor reiterated that, under his watch, Imo and the citizens are safe.

The Governor who expressed satisfaction with the level of work being carried out by the various contractors noted that the projects, which are now at different stages of completion are being done according to specifications.

Governor Uzodimma added that the State is using the period of the Covid-19 lockdown to carry out some critical earth works on the awarded contracts so as to make things easier as soon as the lockdown is completely relaxed.

He enjoined Imo people to continue to support the policies and programmes of his government, which is determined to provide good governance that will improve people’s welfare.

The ongoing roads inspected include: Federal Secretariat Road along Port Harcourt Road, Owerri; Area A, World Bank, Owerri; Assumpta Cathedral, Port Harcourt Road; Assumpta Yar’Adua Junction, Owerri; Okigwe Road roundabout water collection pit; Old Saint John’s Laboratory Relief Market Road, Chukwuma Nwoha to Egbu Road; and Lake Nwaebere to Shoprite Road.

The Governor was accompanied on the inspection by the Secretary to the Government of Imo State, Chief Cosmas Iwu; the Chief of Staff, Government House, Barr. Nnamdi Anyaehie; Honourable Commissioners for Works, Information & Strategy: Raph Nwosu and Declan Emelumba, and other government dignitaries.

