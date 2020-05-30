ACCRA (Reuters) – Fifty-eight workers tested positive for COVID-19 at an oil production facility run by Tullow Oil off Ghana’s Atlantic coast, the company said in a statement on Friday.

Fifty-seven workers tested positive on a support vessel for a floating production and storage (FPSO) tanker. Another worker tested positive on the FPSO itself, but production remains unaffected, the company said.

All infected personnel have been brought onshore for isolation and treatment, it said.

Ghana has reported more than 7,600 cases of the new coronavirus and 34 deaths, the second highest number of cases in West Africa after Nigeria, although it has conducted far more tests than any other country in the region.

Earlier this month, 695 workers tested positive at a fish-processing factory in the seafront city of Tema, raising fears that the virus was spreading out of control.

Reporting By Christian Arkorlie; Writing by Edward McAllister; Editing by Bate Felix and Jane Merriman

