Kaduna State Government on Friday, directed enumerators of Poor and Vulnerable Households (PVHHs) in the state to strictly adhere to prescribed guidelines to ensure accurate and reliable data.

Mr Rabiu Dankaka, Managing Information Officer System II, Kaduna State Operations Coordinating Unit of the National Social Safety-Nets Programme, gave the directive at a three-day training in Kafanchan.

Dankaka explained that the main task of the enumerators was to administer data collection tools to poor and vulnerable households identified by the community.

He described the enumerators as “ambassadors” of the project, which actions and behaviour could affect the accuracy of the information that they collected.

He advised the enumerators to carefully listen to the respondents with patience, positive and friendly mind, adding that non-adherence to guidelines would produce erroneous and unreliable data.

According to him, accurate and reliable data is the “corner stone” in planning and implementation of social protection interventions targeted at the poor and vulnerable households in the state.

The MIS officer warned that under no circumstances should the enumerators attempt to reduce the size of a household,no matter how large they are.

He equally warned that on no account should the enumerators seize the opportunity of insecurity to compromise the standard procedures of the exercise.

“Only permanent and resident members of the community, who have been duly identified during the community engagement for the identification of PVHHs, should be enumerated.

“Members of the PVHHs that are not permanently residing in the community should not be enumerated.

“Enumerators should also ensure that all information of every member of the PVHHs are collected, with address clearly captured, including community name and PVHHs number.

Similarly, Mr Joshua Yakubu, one of the facilitators, urged the teams to support community identification of the targeted group in an objective, transparent, reliable, and accessible manner.

In a paper entitled, “Grievance Redress Mechanism”, Yakubu said that the National Social Safety-Nets Coordinating Office (NASSCO) had set up a grievances redress structure.

He added that the structure from the federal, state, local government, and community levels, was designed to receive, discuss, and resolve complaints from community members and other relevant stakeholders.

The News Agency of Nigerian (NAN) reports that the state government is training Community-Based Targeting Teams (CBTTs) and Enumerators to support capturing of PVHHs in the state social register.

The training is taking place simultaneously in the three Senatorial Zones to build capacity of the CBTTs and enumerators on community-based targeting processes. (NAN)

